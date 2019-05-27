Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every hockey player dreams of a chance to lift the Stanley Cup.

Brad Marchand has been there before.

The winger was a sprite 22-year-old when the Boston Bruins won the Cup in 2011. Marchand and the Bruins also have been on the opposite end of the Final.

So gearing up for his third Stanley Cup Final, with the Bruins set to face off against the St. Louis Blues, Marchand knows what to expect. And he knows how he is going to celebrate. Sunday was media day for the Final, and Marchand was at the top of game when asked about why he missed practice on Sunday.

His answers remained on brand when he was asked what he would put in the Stanley Cup should the Bruins prevail.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a baby and a lot of alcohol,” Marchand quipped to reporters.

You can hear more for Marchand’s press conference here:

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images