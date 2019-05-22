Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He may play football professionally, but Danny Amendola still seems pretty comfortable with a baseball bat in his hands.

2019 will mark Amendola’s first year with the Detriot Lions following a lackluster year with the Miami Dolphins. Since joining his new team, the ex-Patriot has been making the rounds as he familiarizes himself with his new home city.

That included taking a couple of swings at the Detriot Tigers’ batting practice Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look:

We should note this isn’t the first time Amendola has had a bat in his hands in his lifetime, but you probably knew that already.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports