He may play football professionally, but Danny Amendola still seems pretty comfortable with a baseball bat in his hands.
2019 will mark Amendola’s first year with the Detriot Lions following a lackluster year with the Miami Dolphins. Since joining his new team, the ex-Patriot has been making the rounds as he familiarizes himself with his new home city.
That included taking a couple of swings at the Detriot Tigers’ batting practice Tuesday afternoon.
Take a look:
We should note this isn’t the first time Amendola has had a bat in his hands in his lifetime, but you probably knew that already.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports