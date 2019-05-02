Marcus Morris Swats Back Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Excessive Fouling’ Claim

The Boston Celtics won’t allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to go unchallenged during the NBA playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward accused the Boston Celtics of “excessive fouling” following Game 2 of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series, prompting C’s forward Marcus Morris to suggest Thursday that Boston is throwing the Milwaukee superstar off his game, according to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

Marcus Morris heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo accusing the #Celtics of excessive fouling. "Please! Borderline not fouling his ass, with him getting calls," Mook said. "That just shows we're probably getting to him by now." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 2, 2019

The Celtics fouled Antetokounmpo six times and held him to 22 points in their Game 1 win. The Celtics fouled him 10 times in Game 2, and he scored 29 points, 13 of which came via free throws, in their Game 2 loss.

It’s too early to tell whether these numbers represent a trend or specific tactic, but Antetokounmpo already has made up his mind. And that’s probably just fine with Morris and his Celtics teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images