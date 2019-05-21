Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has captured the love of many Red Sox fans since he arrived in Boston.

Not only has the 23-year-old second baseman been tearing the absolute cover off the ball while learning a new position during his first weeks of his Major-League career, Chavis has been a breath of fresh air off the field too.

Chavis bopped his eighth home run of the season on Sunday, jacking the first pitch of his at-bat over everything at Fenway Park just moments after he was introduced by a young fan on the PA.

Jaxon Younger, 5, joined the NESN studio on Tuesday for “Red Sox First Pitch,” and Chavis thanked Younger for the assist on Sunday.

“I just wanted to say hey, and thank you for helping me with that home run the other day,” Chavis said. “I think you’re a good luck charm, and I had a lot of respect for how confident you were and how you did that. When I was five years old I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do that in front of all the fans. So that’s definitely cool, and hopefully I see sometime soon.”

5-year-old Jaxon Younger joined @TomCaron in the @NESN studio today and got a little thank you message from @MichaelChavis11 for helping him with that home run on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GJPWmEMCyE — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2019

Chavis has been on a tear, earning some acknowledgement in the race for American League Rookie of the Year, and could draw some attention for the All-Star Game, leading NESN’s Tom Caron to float out an interesting proposition.

We need to get @MichaelChavis11 in the #MLB Home Run Derby. And 5 year-old Jaxon Younger needs to be the PA announcer for at bats. #RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) May 21, 2019

Chavis in the Home Run Derby? If Jaxon is on the call … we like his chances.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images