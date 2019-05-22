Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The racing world has lost a giant.

Niki Lauda, a three-time Formula 1 champion and beloved figured around the paddock as a non-executive chairman with Mercedes AMG Petronas, died on Monday night. He was 70 years old.

The Austrian-born Lauda is most-famous for a horrific crash in 1976 German Grand Prix at the feared Nurburgring which nearly cost him his life as his car exploded into a fiery blaze. Lauda was back in the saddle six weeks later in attempt to defend his lead in the world championship, which he famously lost out on to James Hunt. The two drivers and their historic ’76 season was depicted in the 2013 film “Rush.”

He won drivers’ championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari, and again in 1984 with McLaren.

Throughout Tuesday, figures from the racing community took to social media to share their memories of Lauda.

Wins: 25 Podiums: 54 Poles: 24 Fastest Laps: 24 Championships: 1975, 1977, 1984 📸 Niki Lauda's legacy: immeasurable #F1 pic.twitter.com/K1bi8Rjg2C — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2019

I’m struggling to believe you are gone. I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together. God rest your soul. Thank you for being a bright light in my life. I’ll always be here for your family should they ever need me. Love you man pic.twitter.com/cotUpuvW2F — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 21, 2019

Shocked by the loss of Niki Lauda. He was a true legend in our sport and someone I had great respect for. May he rest in peace #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/NCCduqNQuU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 21, 2019

Oh no. The man himself is no longer with us 😢. A great human being, determined, relentless, talented, passionate, forthright, honest, humble, and great company. Living on borrowed time since his awful crash in 1976, he certainly made the absolute most of that gift. RIP Niki https://t.co/WRSsBL3TUV — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) May 21, 2019

Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki 😔 pic.twitter.com/2bnNdgKzMs — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 21, 2019

With F1 barreling into Monaco Grand Prix weekend, there’s sure to be more tributes for Lauda throughout the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Ripke/Mercedes AMG Petronas