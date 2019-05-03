Why Joe Castiglione Believes Red Sox’s Young Players Are ‘Best Group’ He’s Seen

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about the game of baseball, it’s Joe Castiglione.

The Boston Red Sox hall-of-fame broadcaster has been behind the mic for 36 years, so he’s certainly seen his fair share of baseball greats come in and out of the game.

But even after calling the 2018 World Series — along with the 2004, 2007 and 2013 World Series — something really sticks out to Castiglione about this year’s team, particularly the “young kids.”

“This is the best group of young players I’ve ever seen. They’re really good kids,” Castiglione told WEEI.com. “’I’m talking about character and talent –– a combination of the two. They play well together, because they’ve known each other for so long. But this group of kids –– I told Red Sox management last year –– is such a great group of kids to be around.

“They’re refreshed, they’re friendly, they’re unselfish. With Mookie Betts, when somebody else hits a home run, it seems like he’s happier than when he hits a homer. Xander (Bogaerts) is the same way. They’re really so much fun to be around. They’re just so much fun to deal with.”

There’s certainly plenty of young Red Sox players to get excited about and it sounds as if they’ve already won over Castiglione.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images