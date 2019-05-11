Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. certainly had his fair share of drama while he was a member of the New York Giants and apparently, some executives were sick of it from the get-go.

Beckham was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns a week after general manager Dave Gettleman said the team “didn’t sign him to trade him” in March. The star wide receiver spent five (somewhat tumultuous) seasons in New York, and Beckham’s former teammate Landon Collins revealed some executives saw Beckham as a five-year problem.

“Was I shocked with Odell? No, honestly, not,” Collins, now with the Washington Redskins, told NJ Advance Media. “They felt like he was a problem the whole time. Ever since Odell stepped into the league with them, they felt like he was a problem, I felt like from the outside.”

But what about the other Giants players?

“We loved him,” Collins said. “Odell is my brother. He is not that kind of guy, or what people think he is about or what the organization did. I don’t know why.”

Beckham often was criticized for his sideline meltdowns, but there is no doubt about his talent with his highlight-reel catches and numbers he puts up.

Only time will tell if a change of scenery was needed for both Beckham and the Giants. Either way, the Browns definitely boosted their offense when they acquired him.

