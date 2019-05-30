Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — File under: No surprises here.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety reportedly will take a “good look” at Oskar Sundqvist’s hit on Matt Grzelcyk, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. According to LeBrun, the league is determining if the hit will warrant a hearing.

In the final minutes of the first period in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins defenseman attempted to play a puck at the end boards. Sundqvist put a check on Grzelcyk that put Grzelcyk’s head into the glass. Grzelcyk stayed down on the ice for a bit and got some attention from team medical staff. He was helped off the ice by teammates and ultimately taken to the hospital for further testing.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images