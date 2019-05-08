Nick Wright Raises Valid Question For Danny Ainge About Celtics’ Future

Kyrie Irving’s free agency decision could have a ripple effect on the Boston Celtics’ roster.

Not only would Boston lose one of the most talented players in the NBA if Irving opts out of his contract and signs elsewhere. The Celtics also might think twice about pursuing a trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, in which case Boston’s presumed master plan would look far different.

Nick Wright, who has been rather critical of Boston all season, raised a valid question Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” when discussing the possibility of Irving leaving in free agency and the Celtics steering clear of Davis.

"If Kyrie leaves and Boston doesn't go all in for Anthony Davis, then the question Danny Ainge has to ask himself is: what was this rebuild? It's Tatum, Brown, Horford with 1 year left, Gordon Hayward with a bad 2 year $64M left." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/9zg9m5OvBu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 8, 2019

Basically, as Wright explains, the Celtics’ once-promising rebuild would be reduced to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, one more year of Al Horford and two more years of an underachieving Gordon Hayward.

Not the worst roster, obviously. But a far cry from where the C’s once appeared to be headed.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix responded to Wright and tried to downplay the Celtics’ concern should that be what’s left this summer when the dust settles, pointing to Boston’s draft picks as additional assets president of basketball operations Danny Ainge still can use moving forward.

But just how long can the Celtics kick the can down the road? Six years have passed since Boston traded Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets for a package of draft picks, and the Celtics last won a title 11 years ago.

Wright even wondered Wednesday whether the Nets could be in a better position than the Celtics to contend moving forward if Brooklyn wins big in free agency and Boston’s bids go up in smoke.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images