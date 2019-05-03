Patriots Draft Pick Yodny Cajuste Names These Traits As ‘Biggest Strength’

Yodny Cajuste just might succeed with the New England Patriots if he stays true to himself.

The Patriots 2019 NFL Draft pick identified his work ethic and willingness to learn as his biggest strengths last week during his introductory conference call. These intangibles will serve him well when he joins the Patriots’ corps of offensive linemen later this year.

“I would say I work extremely hard. I take coaching,” Cajuste said, per 985TheSportsHub.com’s Matt Dolloff. “I would say that would be my biggest strength.”

The Patriots selected Cajuste with their last pick in the third round. Although he remained on the draft board until the 101st overall selection, he might rise from provider of depth on the offensive line to someone who is competing for a starting job at left or right tackle.

He simply must marry his physique and talent with the character traits he mentioned above in order to be ready to seize his big chance when it comes.

