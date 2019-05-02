Patriots Fans Go Crazy As Gillette Stadium Preps For New Super Bowl Banner

For the second time in three years, Gillette Stadium will have to undergo a bit of construction.

The New England Patriots will raise their sixth Super Bowl title banner in September to celebrate their latest championship triumph: a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Gillette Stadium’s official Twitter account on Wednesday shared photos displaying the early stages of modifications to make room for the new banner. It came as no surprise that Patriots fans were awfully fired up by the tweet.

I think we can squeeze #7 there ! @Patriots — W. (@WOlivo23) May 1, 2019

For those looking to circle their calendars, the Patriots’ title defense begins Sunday, September 8, when New England hosts the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

