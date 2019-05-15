Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods will be looking to claim victories in consecutive major tournaments for the first time since 2006 when he tees off Thursday as a +1100 second favorite on the 2019 PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Woods is coming off a narrow one-stroke win at this year’s Masters, marking his second victory in seven overall PGA Tour appearances going into the 101st edition of the PGA Championship this week at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

The 43-year-old looks to have regained his form since returning to regular action last season. In addition to his fifth career win at Augusta last month as a +1600 wager, Woods picked up the win at the 2018 TOUR Championship, and turned in a second-place performance at last year’s PGA Championship to give him Top-10 finishes in each of his past three major tournament appearances.

But despite capturing the media spotlight with his recent success, Woods lags behind Dustin Johnson, who leads the way as a +1000 favorite on the PGA Championship odds.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Johnson has finished among the Top 10 in six of his past nine tour appearances, including a second-place finish at the Masters as a +1100 bet. However, Johnson has struggled historically at the PGA Championship, finishing no higher than 13th in his past three appearances, with his best-ever showing at the event coming in 2010 when he finished fifth.

Woods also enjoys plenty of company on the PGA Championship betting board, where he remains knotted with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at +1100 on those golf odds.

Set as a +750 favorite entering the Masters after recording Top-10 finishes in his seven previous outings, a slow start doomed McIlroy to a 21st-place finish at Augusta. McIlroy rebounded somewhat in his last outing at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing eighth as +600 chalk. However, like Johnson, McIlroy has struggled at the PGA Championship, finishing no better than 17th since claiming his second career win at the event back in 2014.

The winner of last year’s PGA Championship, Koepka has dominated golf’s major tournaments over the past two years, posting wins in three of seven majors. Koepka also finished just one stroke behind Woods at Augusta, and leads the way as a +600 favorite to be the top American on the PGA Championship betting props.

Elsewhere on the PGA Championship odds, Rickie Fowler lags behind the favorites at +1800, ahead of Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at +2000, while Jason Day sits at +2200.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images