The Boston Red Sox’s loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday was highlighted by their struggling bullpen, which has become an unfortunate trend lately.

Over the last eight games, Boston’s bullpen is sporting a 5.87 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with an opponent batting average of .272. Prior to this stretch, the Red Sox bullpen was having a solid month of May, but things since have taken a turn for the worst.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images