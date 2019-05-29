Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Those workouts that Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are doing are cool and all, but they’re kind of useless without, you know, someone defending the pass.

Enter: Stephon Gilmore.

The New England Patriots cornerback is sick of watching his teammates put in work without him. So, when Edelman on Wednesday shared photos from his recent workout with Brady and Harry, Gilmore felt inclined to speak up.

(You can click here to view Edelman’s post.)

Take a look at this reply:

Maybe Edelman, Brady and Harry simply forgot to invite Gilmore. Maybe they just want their game of catch to be as easy as possible.

Maybe none of this matters.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images