It appears J.D. Martinez still is sick, so the Boston Red Sox are getting creative at designated hitter.

The Sox slugger didn’t play in Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays due to illness, but manager Alex Cora said Martinez was available to pinch-hit. He’s not in the lineup for Wednesday’s game at Rogers Centre, so Christian Vazquez will take over at DH.

Sandy Leon will catch Red Sox starter Rick Porcello. Leon will hit ninth in place of Steve Pearce, who returns to the bench after playing in Tuesday’s loss.

Outside of the Leon-Pearce swap, the Red Sox will trot out the same lineup Wednesday as they did Tuesday.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (25-23)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-4, 4.80 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (20-28)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Brandon Drury, LF

Jonathan Davis, CF

Luke Maile, C

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (3-4 3.88 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images