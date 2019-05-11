Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After Sandy Leon was designated for assignment and cleared waivers out of spring training, the catcher faced a pretty tough decision.

Leon could have denied his assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket and hit the open market, or he could accept the assignment and head to the minors.

The catch? Leon would have left $2.45 million on the table if he left the organization.

Leon, of course, stayed with the Red Sox, and got his opportunity when the team designated Blake Swihart for assignment and selected Leon’s contract back to the roster.

But the decision to stay was based on faith, not money, Leon told MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“I did think about it,” Leon said of the money. “(Staying) wasn’t because of money. It was more just talking with my wife and my family.”

After talking with his wife Liliana, Leon decided staying with the Red Sox was the best course of action.

“We’ve got to stay in Boston. Go to play and then something’s going to happen. Just have faith that he (God) is going to do something for you,” Leon recalled his wife telling him.

“I believe in her,” Leon added of his wife. “I believe in God. And I’m here. It wasn’t easy because I don’t want to go back to play (in Triple-A). But it was like, I obviously have a job. I’m still playing baseball. That’s what I love. Just play baseball and have fun.”

Leon is a valued member of the roster to Red Sox pitchers, and despite a .208 batting average, the Red Sox are 6-2 in games he has started behind the dish. So, we guess it’s a good thing Leon decided to stick it out.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images