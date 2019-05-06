Red Sox Starter David Price Gives Latest Update On Elbow Injury

David Price was sent to the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow tendinitis, but did not sound terribly concerned when speaking with reporters Monday.

“It’s bothering me right now, so we’re just going to take some time,” Price told reporters in Baltimore before the Sox’s game against the Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox called up right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Price’s roster spot.

To hear more from Price, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images