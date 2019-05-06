Woj Gives His Team To Watch If Warriors Don’t Offer Klay Thompson Max Deal

The Golden State Warriors reportedly are bracing for some pretty big roster upheaval this summer, and Klay Thompson could be at the center of it.

The sharpshooter is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he likely will get a max offer from someone. If it is the Warriors that offer him the max, then it is all but a guarantee he will re-sign. But should they lowball him, it’s also a near-certainty he’d take his talents elsewhere.

As is the case with most free agents, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a rumored lading spot for Thompson. But according to the premier NBA Insider, it’s not the Lakers folks should focus on.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated Monday on “Get Up!” that the Clippers are a team to watch.

“If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that’s done on July 1 — he’s going into the new building with Steph Curry,” Wojnarowski said, via Bleacher Report. “If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers then, but the Clippers.”

Thompson’s departure could level the playing field in the Western Conference, especially if Kevin Durant bolts from the Bay Area, as well.

The Warriors have been a wagon for a while now, but it sounds like that could be in jeopardy.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports