Rockets Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

by on Sat, May 4, 2019 at 8:00PM

The Golden State Warriors look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on the Houston Rockets in the teams’ Western Conference semifinals series.

Houston pushed the Warriors to the brink last season in the conference finals, and will look to make a series of it again this series as they take to home court in a crucial Game 3. The Rockets have won 10 straight at Toyota Center. Of course, their last home loss was to the Warriors.

Can James Harden get the Rockets back in it? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 online:

When: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

