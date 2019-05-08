Sharks Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7 Online

Who will move on to the Western Conference Finals?

The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche will play a Game 7 Wednesday following Colorado’s overtime win in Monday’s Game 6.

Neither team has won consecutive games in the series, and three of the six games have been decided by a goal. The Sharks certainly have looked like the better team throughout the series, but now find themselves on the verge of elimination.

The winner will play the St. Louis Blues, who won their own decisive Game 7 on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Sharks vs. Avalanche Game 7 online:

When: Wednesday May 8 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images