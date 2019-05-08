Connecticut Sun Entering 2019 Season With One Big Goal In Mind: Winning

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun has winning on the brain with the 2019 regular season less than three weeks away.

In fact, they’re still on the hunt for that elusive championship.

The Sun is coming off of one of their best seasons to date. Connecticut ended the 2018 regular season with a 21-13 record, placing third in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Washington Mystics.

But after getting knocked out of the postseason two years in a row by the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut is hoping to make a statement this season. Expectations for the team are as high as ever, but the team seems more than ready for the challenge.

Going into the new season, the team is looking to take things to the next level, with two-year veteran Courtney Williams said the team is more than ready to go after that ever-elusive championship.

“I think we want a championship, I think that’s everyone’s expectation, to win a championship,” she said, adding that doing the little things will make a big difference in the long run. “I think we’ve been falling short of the finish line every year, so I think this year we’re definitely going to do more than what we’ve been doing.”

Victory, however, will not look the same for the Sun in 2019 as the recent departure of forward Chiney Ogwumike has left the team with some fairly large shoes to fill.

But Sun players are confident they can move on without her on-court presence as a team.

“I think it’s going to be kind of a group effort,” Morgan Tuck said, who’s entering her fourth season with the Sun. “Chiney is a great player, so I don’t think you can put on one person to fill everything that she did. Everyone can step up and do something a little bit better and I think that will make up for it and hopefully, we can be even better (than they were before).”

But just what will 2019 bring for the Sun? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Via Connecticut Sun Twitter