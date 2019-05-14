Terry Rozier has made it perfectly clear he wants to leave Boston if the Celtics bring back the same next season as they had this year.
The guard saw plenty of playing time during the 2017-18 NBA playoffs due to the absence of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Rozier knew his minutes would dwindle with both players returning from injury, but now it seems he’s ready to up his minutes elsewhere.
Rozier will be a restricted free agent come summer and told the “Jalen & Jacoby Show” on Tuesday he could see himself signing with the New York Knicks. But the 25-year-old also wants a team that will allow him to be himself.
It certainly sounds as if Rozier is talking his way out of Boston, but only time will tell where he will end up and if he will be a starter in the 2019-20 season.
