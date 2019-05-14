Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier has made it perfectly clear he wants to leave Boston if the Celtics bring back the same next season as they had this year.

The guard saw plenty of playing time during the 2017-18 NBA playoffs due to the absence of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Rozier knew his minutes would dwindle with both players returning from injury, but now it seems he’s ready to up his minutes elsewhere.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent come summer and told the “Jalen & Jacoby Show” on Tuesday he could see himself signing with the New York Knicks. But the 25-year-old also wants a team that will allow him to be himself.

.@T_Rozzay3 details what he looks for in a team. pic.twitter.com/HMecWc1bpg — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) May 14, 2019

Here are some other notable tidbits from the show:

He also said the Celtics had a great locker room, but just couldn't figure it out once they got on the court. Said it's hard to put the blame on anyone in particular. "I feel like all together, as a group, we just couldn't figure it out." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 14, 2019

It certainly sounds as if Rozier is talking his way out of Boston, but only time will tell where he will end up and if he will be a starter in the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images