Rafael Devers has been on an absolute tear at the plate of late.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman currently leads all American League hitters with a .336 average, and went a whopping 9-for-14 over the Sox’s three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

While Devers hasn’t displayed a ton of power, just two home runs, he has joined some pretty impressive company with his hot start. The 22-year-old has 50 hits through 41 games, the last two players to accomplish such a feat were Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images