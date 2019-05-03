Terry Rozier Opens Up About Contract, Playing Smaller Role For Celtics

A year ago at this time, Terry Rozier was basking in the spotlight.

The Boston Celtics point guard had been thrust to center stage during the NBA Playoffs with Kyrie Irving recovering from knee surgery. Rozier turned into quite a postseason star, averaging 16.5 points a night as the C’s launched a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Irving (“actual genius when it comes to this game”), returning to the floor this season, Rozier’s role obviously became much smaller. And with the 25-year-old’s contract up this offseason, thoughts of his deal obviously slipped into his head. There were also many rumors that Rozier was upset about his playing time early in the season.

“I felt like I went from the passenger seat to the trunk,” Rozier told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “Everybody tells you, ‘Don’t think about the contract, don’t think about the money.’ I always tell myself, ‘I’ll get what I deserve one day. Maybe not this day, but one day.'”

Rozier and other Celtics go on to note how the C’s have put some of the issues that stirred up tension in the locker room aside as the team embarks on the playoffs. But you can’t blame Rozier for having his lingering contract negotiations in the back of his mind.

