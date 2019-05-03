Bucks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

After a split in Milwaukee, the Boston Celtics are looking to take control of their second-round NBA playoff series Friday against the Bucks.

The Celtics earned a convincing win in Game 1, but got toasted in Game 2. Now, Game 3 is set to take place at TD Garden.

As was the case in the series’ first two games, the Celtics will be without Marcus Smart, while the Bucks won’t have Malcolm Brogdon.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Celtics Game 3:

When: Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images