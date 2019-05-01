This Clip Will Make Patriots Fans Love Chase Winovich Even More

Chase Winovich might become a Patriots fan favorite before he even plays a down in Foxboro.

Winovich was awfully emotional when New England selected him with the 77th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Michigan product proceeded to deliver a great message to Patriots fans, who surely got excited about Winovich upon hearing his trash-talking soundbites.

In short, the talented pass rusher was born to be a football player.

Winovich’s appearances on Amazon’s “All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines” left little doubt to this notion. The 24-year-old displayed particular savagery during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, highlighted by a “We taste blood!” proclamation on the sideline.

You can check it out here.

It’s safe to say the Patriots never will have to worry about Winovich’s passion for the game.

In wake of Trey Flowers’ departure, Winovich could have an opportunity to be an impact player with the Patriots from the get-go. If that ends up being the case, we’re very much looking forward to his seemingly inevitable appearances on NFL mic’d-up segments.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images