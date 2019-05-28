Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug’s huge hit will be the highlight fans remember from the Boston Bruins’ Game 1 Stanley Cup Final win over the St. Louis Blues, but the defenseman says physicality is simply part of the Bruins’ DNA, and has been for a very long time.

After the team’s Tuesday afternoon practice, Krug spoke to reporters at TD Garden, noting that Boston’s swagger hasn’t changed in quite some time.

“That’s been the swagger of this team for a long, long time, not just this playoff run, but for years before this,” Krug said. “We’re comfortable playing any style of hockey. If you want to go up and down the ice like against Toronto, if you want to play a heavy series like we did against Columbus, and then a combination of the two with Carolina, we’re comfortable playing in any style of game. We like to bring it and I know (St. Louis) does too.”

Check out everything Krug told reporters after practice below:

The Bruins have shown certainly shown their versatility during this playoff run, and Krug exhibited the physical, gritty side in Monday’s Game 1 win.

One physical team of the past that Krug may be referring to is the 2011 Stanley Cup champs, who happened to be in the building Monday, serving as the Game 1 Banner Captain(s).

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images