Patrice Bergeron Chosen As Bruins Banner Captain For Game 7

BOSTON — The Bruins needed a fan banner captain for Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at TD Garden.

The B’s pulled out the big guns Saturday, as Patrice Bergeron was chosen as the fan banner captain for their do-or-die game against the Leafs. It was an obvious choice, and whipped TD Garden up into a frenzy.

Bergeron, if you didn’t pick up what we were putting down, authored one of the greatest moments in franchise history against the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the opening round of the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2024 Bruins will hope to avoid such drama and take care of business against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

