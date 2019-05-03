Tuukka Rask Provides Great Reaction To Controversial Artemi Panarin Goal

Tuukka Rask didn’t see what happened in the lead-up to Artemi Panarin’s first-period goal, and for the referees’ sake, that’s probably a good thing.

With the Bruins up 2-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second round, the Columbus Blue Jackets winger buried a feed on the doorstep from linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand. What happened prior to the feed, however, was a little controversial.

Seth Jones fired a shot from the point that hit off a teammate and deflected quite clearly into the protective netting before falling back onto the ice. The referees didn’t blow the play dead, so Bjorkstrand gathered the puck and fed Panarin.

Of course, the goal didn’t end up altering the result, as the Bruins won 4-1. But at the time, it cut the B’s lead in half and put it in jeopardy.

After the game, Rask was asked about the play. He admitted that he didn’t see the puck hit the netting, but if he did, it would’ve spelled bad news for the officials.

Tuukka didn't see the puck hit the netting at first. "If I saw it I probably would have slammed my stick and chased down the refs." — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 3, 2019

More from Tuukka on the Columbus goal that shouldn't have been. "This day and age, I think it's crazy…. What if that's in overtime. It didn't cost us, but I just think it's funny they can look at a lot of other goals and call them back in the league offices but not that." — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 3, 2019

Can’t say we’d blame him if he reacted that way.

Since the officials didn’t see it, they technically were right in allowing the goal and not reviewing it. But still, that’s a tough rule to have to enforce in a momentum-deciding postseason game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images