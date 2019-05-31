Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Klay Thompson clearly was annoyed he wasn’t selected to the All-NBA Team this year, but it has nothing to do with the extra money he could have made.

The Golden State Warriors guard could have pocketed an extra $30 million in free agency had he been selected, allowing him to potentially sign a five-year $221 million super-max deal. But Thompson wants to continue to add his already-impressive NBA résumé, and an All-NBA Team nod would have done just that.

“The money’s nice, but I’m just trying to build a résumé,” he said, via ESPN. “And I see some other guys who played my position growing up, you know, the Ray Allens, Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin — I try to be in that mold. They made, you know, three, four All-NBA teams — I’m trying to get to that level. And it didn’t happen this year, but hopefully, go to another Finals next year and it might happen then.

“But I just wanted to make that team so badly just because it’s a huge honor thing, you know,” Thompson added. “Being recognized as a top-15 player in the best basketball league in the world, that’s amazing. But like I said before, the opportunity to win a championship is greater.”

Thompson already is a three-time NBA champion, and has been selected to the All-NBA team twice.

But he’ll need to put the disappointment behind him as the Warriors get set to take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

