The Boston Bruins dropped Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday to the St. Louis Blues, and now head to the Gateway to the West for Games 3 and 4.

Despite the loss, B’s fans should not be hanging their heads. Boston has been solid on the road thus far this postseason, posting a 6-2 record. The Bruins have averaged 3.3 goals per game over that span, while killing off 85 percent of penalties.

For more on the Bruins' road success, check out the video above from "NESN Sports Today," presented by People's United Bank.