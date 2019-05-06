Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

The Golden State Warriors only could keep the Houston Rockets down for so long.

After falling in the first two games of their second-round NBA playoff series by a combined 10 points, the Rockets finally broke through with a Game 3 win in overtime. James Harden was stellar yet again, as his 41 points upped his per-game average in this Western Conference semifinals matchup to 35.

Houston will look to build off the momentum Monday night and even the best-of-seven set before it shifts back to the Bay Area.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 4 online:

When: Monday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images