Boston Bruins fans might have had a stressful Thursday morning and afternoon, but the team’s players were a different story.
If you follow the Bruins closely, you know they — like many NHL teams — love to play with soccer balls before games. And, well, that trend continued Thursday afternoon before Boston’s Eastern Conference Final Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
You can watch video evidence, as well as a friendly hello from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, in the latest “Stanley Cup Confidential” clip below:
Well, there you have it.
The Bruins and Hurricanes will begin their best-of-seven series Thursday night. Puck drop at TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images