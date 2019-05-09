Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If ESPN’s panel of hockey “experts” is to be believed, the Boston Bruins are bound for the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins are set to begin their Eastern Conference Final matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, while the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks will begin the Western Conference final on Saturday. ESPN’s hockey writers largely are split on Sharks-Blues, but they feel much differently about Boston-Carolina.

A whopping 15 of 17 writers picked the Bruins to beat the Hurricanes. Only one of the 17 picked the series to finish in fewer than six games, and eight — including one who chose the Hurricanes — believe the best-of-seven series will go seven games.

Welp, time for the Hurricanes to make all of us (except Ben and Vince) look like idiots. https://t.co/scaeeGfzTz — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 9, 2019

For what it’s worth, nine of the 17 writers believe the Sharks will beat the Blues.

Could we be headed for yet another Boston-California championship matchup? We’ll know in about a couple of weeks.

