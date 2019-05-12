Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Not much was going right for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon, which meant everything was going right for the Boston Bruins.

Boston took a 4-0 lead over Carolina into the third of Game 2 of its Eastern Conference Final matchup at TD Garden, and only added insult to injury as the final period got underway.

David Backes scored to make it 5-0 before the B’s got help from Danton Heinen to make it 6-0 good guys.

Patrice Bergeron was fresh out of the penalty box and fed the puck to Heinen who put it by Petr Mrazek on the odd-man rush.

Take a look:

Out of the box and into the net.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0bIy8HNJEe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 12, 2019

The tally marked the second of the playoffs for Heinen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports