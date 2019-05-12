BOSTON — Not much was going right for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon, which meant everything was going right for the Boston Bruins.
Boston took a 4-0 lead over Carolina into the third of Game 2 of its Eastern Conference Final matchup at TD Garden, and only added insult to injury as the final period got underway.
David Backes scored to make it 5-0 before the B’s got help from Danton Heinen to make it 6-0 good guys.
Patrice Bergeron was fresh out of the penalty box and fed the puck to Heinen who put it by Petr Mrazek on the odd-man rush.
Take a look:
The tally marked the second of the playoffs for Heinen.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports