The Boston Red Sox are enjoying their best stretch of the season, bringing their winning streak to five games on Sunday. Chris Sale also is enjoying his best stretch of 2019.

They both will put those runs to the test Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park.

The ace lefty had his best start of the season last time out, when he struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight innings against the Orioles. After a brutal slump to open the season, Sale has a 1.73 ERA in his last four starts. Sale hasn’t faced the Rockies since 2011. He will be opposed by Kyle Freeland.

To see more on the pitching matchup, check out “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images