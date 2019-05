Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers wasted no time crushing his eighth home run of the season.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman worked New York Yankees starter J.A. Happ to a full count before jumping all over a 92-mph four-seam fastball Friday night.

The result? A 396-foot dinger that gave the Sox a 1-0 lead at Yankee Stadium.

Take a look:

Stay hot, Raffy. Stay hot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NP3tQSP2Nz — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 31, 2019

That’s a no-doubter.

The homer marked just the second time this season Happ allowed a left-handed hitter to go yard.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images