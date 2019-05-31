Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Clippers have been fined $50,000 thanks to comments made by head coach Doc Rivers about Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard.

In an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Finals preview show Tuesday, Rivers called Leonard “the most like (Michael) Jordan we’ve seen” in the league to date.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Rivers “crossed a bright line” with his comments.

“I would just say Doc’s been at this a long time,” he told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “It’s not a fun part of my job ever fining anyone and I understand the competing interests of the media in hearing a coach’s view about a current NBA player but it’s something where there’s a bright line in this league and you’re not allowed to do it. And head coaches or team executives in those positions need to say, ‘I’m not permitted by the league to respond to that question.’ ”

The Clippers have reportedly had plenty of interest in Leonard lately, and have been rumored as one of the top teams to land the star should he leave the Raptors after the current season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images