Michael Chavis’ scheduled day off didn’t last long, as the Red Sox found themselves down an infielder after just two innings Friday night.

Steve Pearce left Boston’s contest against the New York Yankees after his first at-bat after he popped out the first pitch he saw from J.A. Happ. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham provided an update on Pearce shortly after his departure.

Back spasms for Steve Pearce. He is day to day. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 31, 2019

This certainly isn’t ideal with Mitch Moreland already on the injured list with a back strain. Pearce was on a bit of a tear over his last eight games for Boston, batting .360.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images