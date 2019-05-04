Watch Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Dance To Montell Jordan At His Own Wedding

Less than two years ago, Ryan Shazier was told he had a 20 percent chance of ever walking again following a scary back injury in 2017 that left him temporarily paralyzed.

It’s been a long road to recovery, but Shazier has continued to make extraordinary progress while earning the support of players throughout the league — including Tom Brady himself. He’s since regained feeling in his legs and has started walking again, even taking on exercises like box jumps during his rehabilitation.

But now, he’s dancing.

Recently, Shazier was captured busting a couple moves at his own wedding. the smile never fading from his face while grooving to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

Take a look:

Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding and just keeps on inspiring us all. 👏👏👏 (🎥: @Steel_Faithful)pic.twitter.com/Y18IJG8Aza — theScore (@theScore) May 4, 2019

Inspiring, to say the least.

We love to watch this guy keep reaching milestones.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images