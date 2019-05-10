Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re going to Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox, who do you want to see them play?

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to Alberto’s in Norton, Massachusetts to ask Red Sox nation who their ideal opponent would be.

It won’t surprise you that most fans traveling into Boston would prefer to see the Sox face off against their American League East foe, the New York Yankees.

To hear all of their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images