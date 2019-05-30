Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are no stranger to the postseason, and neither are their seasoned veterans.

Zdeno Chara leads the current Bruins team with 131 postseason games played in his career, the fourth highest in team history. He’s followed closely behind Patrice Bergeron with 130 and David Krejci with 126.

One more game, and Chara ties Don Marcotte for third place. Ray Bourque holds the top spot with 180 postseason games played.

For more on this, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images