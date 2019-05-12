Mother’s Day social media posts were all the rage across the sports world Sunday, and Zdeno Chara was among those who participated.
The Boston Bruins defenseman took to Instagram to offer a short yet tender message for mother, Veronika.
“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Veronika,” Chara wrote. “Thank you for always being there for me.
“Love you very much ❤️ #mothersday”
That’s what it’s all about.
Of course, Chara and the Bruins are squaring off with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 2 is set for Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images