Mother’s Day social media posts were all the rage across the sports world Sunday, and Zdeno Chara was among those who participated.

The Boston Bruins defenseman took to Instagram to offer a short yet tender message for mother, Veronika.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Veronika,” Chara wrote. “Thank you for always being there for me.

“Love you very much ❤️ #mothersday”

That’s what it’s all about.

Of course, Chara and the Bruins are squaring off with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 2 is set for Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images