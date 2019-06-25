Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Knicks fans probably should cover their ears for this one.

NBA fans likely are familiar with the rumors suggesting Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could be looking to leave the Warriors during free agency. New York has been named as one of the potential destinations Durant over the course of the last few weeks.

But one Golden State player thinks differently.

Andre Iguodala appeared on CNBC Monday to promote his new book “The Sixth Man,” where he weighed in on the speculation with one simple statement.

“Nobody’s going to Knicks, sorry,” he said.

(You can check out his comments here.)

Both Durant and Thompson likely will miss a significant amount of time next season as they recover from their respective season-ending injuries. And with free agency quickly approaching, a lot is still up in the air.

That being said, we think Iguodala is a fairly reliable source when it comes to Warriors rumors.

NBA free agency officially starts on June 30.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports