Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots now have an official reporting date for their first practice of 2019.

Start dates for training camps around the National Football League were announced Monday by the league, with the Patriots date for rookie arrival being set for Sunday, July 21. Veterans will report three days later on July 24.

The first open practice will be on July 25, which is open to the public.

The countdown to #PatsCamp begins! We kick things off one month from tomorrow: https://t.co/2X9VOB5HYp pic.twitter.com/flb72qBL4r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 24, 2019

The remainder of New England’s training camp schedule and exact practice times will be released “in the days leading into training camp,” according to the team.

2019 will be the 17th season preseason practices are held at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images