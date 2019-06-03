The Boston Bruins absolutely scraped the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the Blues are hoping a couple of additions to their lineup will help swing things in Game 4.
Vince Dunn will return to the Blues blue line, and fourth-line center Oskar Sundqvist is back in the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a check to the head of Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2.
The Blues lean heavily on their fourth line, so the addition of Sundqvist is a pretty significant one.
Hear what forward Brayden Schenn had to say about Sundqvist on “Bruins Faceoff Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images