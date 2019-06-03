Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t shy away from lending a helping hand to opposing quarterbacks, it appears.

But we’re not sure how much his latest advice will help a fellow signal-caller.

A video showed Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield teaching kids some dance moves, which prompted a fan on Twitter to ask Mayfield how many of said children he could “take” if they decided to attack him.

Mayfield’s response prompted some input from Brady.

You’re selling yourself short. Gotta escape the pocket, reset, and take out 8-10 at a time. https://t.co/9rEr4Cnzl1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 3, 2019

Of course, Brady isn’t exactly known as a electric rusher, so this could be some advice Mayfield might want to pass on.

However, Brady is pretty elusive in the pocket, so maybe Mayfield shouldn’t dismiss it right away.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images