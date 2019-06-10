Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the Boston Bruins are headed for Game 7.

The B’s staved off elimination with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 on Sunday night at Enterprise Center. The B’s scored four goals in the third period, but before that it was Brad Marchand’s power-play goal in the first that was the lone marker.

It was Marchand’s seventh career goal in the Stanley Cup Final, and gives him the chance to make history in Game 7.

