The Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt went to the Bud Light pregame party at The Greatest Bar, where fans gave pump-up speeches for the B’s.

Hear their speeches in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins fan