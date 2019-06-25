Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The wounds from the Boston Bruins’ Game 7 loss still are fresh across New England. And, to be honest, the team and its fans may never get over watching the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup at TD Garden.

But the effort to move on nevertheless must be made, and that mission began Tuesday with the reveal of the 2019-20 schedule.

The regular-season slates for all 31 NHL teams now are out, which means its time dissect, project and circle dates. The Bruins will begin their regular-season slate Oct. 3 when they visit old friend Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars.

Boston will begin the season with a four-game West Coast trip, including the opener against the Stars, before returning to TD Garden for the home opener against the New Jersey Devils. Two weeks later, the Black and Gold will host the Blues in a rematch of the Cup Final.

Here are some key dates and matchups:

Oct. 17: Home vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Oct. 19: Away vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Oct. 22: Home vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Oct. 26: Home vs. St Louis Blues

Oct. 29: Home vs. San Jose Sharks

Nov. 5: Away vs. Montreal Canadiens

Dec. 1: Home vs. Montreal Canadiens

Dec. 3: Home vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jan. 2: Home vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

April 2: Away vs. St. Louis Blues

Obviously, we left out plenty of significant games in favor of highlighting noteworthy rematches and clashes with rivals. It’s worth noting that, after Feb. 12, Boston plays Toronto and Montreal only once each. The Bruins play the Maple Leafs three times in the first 19 games.

Boston’s longest homestand of the season includes five games and runs from No. 29 through Dec. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images